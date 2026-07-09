Customers billed thousands of dollars for loans on work that was never done

LAKE COUNTY, Fla — It takes only seconds on an iPad for a contractor or medical provider to sign you up to pay the bill using a finance company called Momnt. Generally, that money goes directly to the merchant and you never touch it, but you could still be stuck owing money you never actually saw even if the work never gets done.

Action 9 investigated a case last year where it happened to a Lake County man who was billed for a bathroom renovation he never got. And now, records show Momnt knew there were problems with the contractor before approving the loan. In cases like this, Momnt still comes collecting whether the person got the service or not.

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In a home built more than 20 years ago, Arthur Mueller decided to upgrade one of his bathrooms.

“As you can see, it’s a one-piece shell in here that came standard with homes in ’02,” Mueller said as he showed the Action 9 team his bathroom last year.

While researching online, he clicked on an ad for Bath Planet. A local salesman came to his home with some designs.

Mueller said, “The sales rep asked me if we want to partake in the 0% financing that they offered. I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

He signed the more than $12,000 deal financed through Momnt. He never saw the money. It went directly to Bath Planet of Orlando, a subsidiary of a company in Georgia called GutterGard South. The bathroom renovation never happened, but Mueller was stuck with the bill from Momnt.

“They informed me that, ‘Yep, you’re on the hook for it. You’re gonna have to pay it. It’s not our problem,’” he said.

What Momnt already knew before Mueller ever signed up, according to Momnt’s own lawsuit against GutterGard South, was that many customers were getting stiffed by GutterGard South. Momnt received approximately 269 customer complaints, that’s over 50% of the loans. And it wasn’t just one bad contractor.

“I’m not going to pay for something I didn’t get,” said Shane Campbell.

He hired a company called CG Consulting and Design to install siding and gutters. Momnt paid the contractor thousands of dollars right away. No gutters or siding were ever installed.

Campbell said, “If they would have sent me the money and I would have gave CG Consulting the money, then it’s on me. But I never even touched the money.”

Attorney Jarrett Faber, who represents other customers in a similar situation said, “Momnt is still calling. Momnt is still knocking on the door. Momnt’s still sending the debt collector down to try to collect that money.”

Momnt’s own lawsuit claims GutterGard South pocketed the loan proceeds intended to fund their customers’ projects for their own personal gain. It says in May of 2023, Momnt began receiving an increasing number of customer complaints regarding GutterGard.

But Arthur Mueller did not sign up until late July that same year and Momnt said it received twice as many complaints in August 2023 as it did in July 2023. Other customers whose lawsuits Action 9 reviewed did not sign up until even later. That includes one case in August and another in September.

Another consumer, Shundri Morgan, said, “They continue to provide this man money knowing that he wasn’t providing the product.”

Momnt essentially acts as a middleman between the bank and merchant, but customers don’t touch the money.

Action 9 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said, “They say, ‘Just sign here,’ and you sign up for an obligation.”

Howard believes that puts consumers at big risk.

“They’re the ones that provide the oxygen in the room to make it possible for you to get ripped off,” Howard said.

That’s the way Arthur Mueller felt when Momnt let him know, he still owed for the bathroom renovation he never received.

“They basically told me, ‘Well, too bad you’re on the hook for over 12 grand and your payment’s due,’” he said.

But there is some good news for Arthur Mueller. He was able to convince Equifax to mark the account as fraud and the other credit bureaus followed, so he is no longer paying.

Momnt sent this statement to Action 9:

Momnt cares deeply about the consumers who use our platform and takes any negative customer experience seriously. When we identify merchant misconduct, we take swift action, including terminating merchant relationships and pursuing legal remedies. We encourage any consumer who believes a contractor has not delivered the services they paid for to report it to us directly at support@momnt.com

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