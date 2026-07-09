Sanford Mall gets $700M revamp, largest Costco coming

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s Seminole Towne Center, which has been mostly empty for a long time, is starting to make an exciting comeback!

However, the important approval meeting has been rescheduled to August 6.

The Planning and Zoning Commission was to review the sign program—one of the final steps before demolition—but the delay hasn’t slowed momentum.

City officials say demolition remains on track for this month.

The redevelopment, led by Ardent Companies, will replace the former Macy’s with a massive new Costco—set to be the largest in Central Florida at more than 156,000 square feet. Plans also include a gas station and nearly 850 parking spaces.

But the project goes far beyond a single store. The 76-acre site will be transformed into a mixed-use development with about 300 apartments and new retail.

Officials are calling it the largest commercial redevelopment in Seminole County history, with a $700 million price tag. Costco is expected to open in early 2027, bringing new jobs, increased traffic, and fresh energy to an area that has sat quiet for years.

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