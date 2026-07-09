New lanes and bridges enhance Florida’s Turnpike for smoother travel

CLERMONT, Fla. — Construction has been completed on the Florida Turnpike widening project, which now extends from Clermont (State Road 50) to Minneola (Hancock Road). This is a wonderful milestone that will greatly benefit Central Florida’s transportation system.

The project introduced two new travel lanes per direction, greatly boosting capacity and reducing traffic congestion on this busy corridor. Along with adding lanes, several crucial infrastructure upgrades were carried out to enhance safety and connectivity.

Notable improvements include a new Citrus Grove Road/Fosgate Road bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, two roundabouts at the new County Road 455 bridge, and reconstructed County Road 438 and West Orange Trail bridges, improving reliability and traffic flow.

Additional upgrades, such as new lighting, signage, and pavement markings, improve safety and efficiency.

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