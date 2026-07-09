Deputies recover after helping family escape Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies are recovering after breathing in smoke while helping a family escape a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Snowberry Circle. According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the blaze started in the garage and sent flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters arrived quickly and contained the fire before it could spread into the main part of the house. But the garage was heavily damaged, with a large hole burned through the roof and everything inside destroyed.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after helping residents get out safely. Officials say both deputies will be okay.

Three other people from the home were also checked and treated on the scene.

Neighbor Debbie Vanek captured dramatic cellphone video showing the intense flames bursting from the garage.

“House can go, but you can’t replace family,” Vanek said. “I’m glad everybody was safe.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire. Officials have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

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