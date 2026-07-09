Orlando picked as only U.S. city to host 2028 Olympic qualifying events

ORLANDO, Fla. — The road to the 2028 Olympic Games will run through Orlando, as the City Beautiful prepares to welcome some of the world’s top athletes for qualifying events.

Beach volleyball, skateboarding, flag football and climbing will take center stage in Orlando from June 8 through June 11, 2028, as athletes compete for a chance to qualify for the Summer Olympics.

Orlando will be the only city in the United States to host events as part of the 2028 Olympic qualifying series.

The international series will also include stops in Tokyo, Shanghai and Montreal.

The announcement brings a global spotlight to Central Florida, giving fans the opportunity to see Olympic hopefuls compete close to home before the Games begin in Los Angeles later that summer.

Officials say the event will showcase some of the fastest-growing Olympic sports while highlighting Orlando’s ability to host major international competitions.

More details, including venues, ticket information and schedules, are expected to be announced closer to the 2028 qualifying events.

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