Strengthening El Niño disrupts Atlantic hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we continue to march through hurricane season, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says the atmosphere is becoming even less favorable for tropical development in The Atlantic.

Crimi said El Niño is expected to continue strengthening in The Pacific through August and September, increasing upper-level wind shear across the tropical Atlantic.

That stronger wind shear tends to disrupt developing storms before they can organize or intensify.

The growing confidence in a strengthening El Niño is one of the main reasons Colorado State University on July 8 lowered its seasonal outlook.

CSU’s updated forecast now calls for a well below-average Atlantic hurricane season.

CSU’s forecast includes:

9 named storms

4 hurricanes

1 major hurricane

Atlantic hurricane outlook El Niño continues to strengthen in The Pacific, reducing the chances for development in The Atlantic this hurricane season. (WFTV staff)

Crimi said that’s a noteworthy drop from the initial forecast in April of 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

Currently, there is no Atlantic tropical activity expected over the next 7 days.

Atlantic hurricane outlook El Niño continues to strengthen in The Pacific, reducing the chances for development in The Atlantic this hurricane season. (WFTV staff)

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