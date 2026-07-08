Blue Spring State Park introduces day-use reservation program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Spring State Park will require reservations for all day-use visitors beginning July 15.

The Florida State Parks system said all visitors, including annual passholders, pedestrians and cyclists, must have a reservation to enter the park. The reservation window opens July 8, and reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance.

The day-use reservation program is intended to streamline entry, reduce congestion and improve the visitor experience.

Reservations are required for anyone visiting the park for the day, including those heading to French Landing. Overnight campers do not need a separate day-use reservation because their camping reservation serves as park entry.

Visitors must present their reservation confirmation upon arrival. Annual passholders must also show their annual pass.

Blue Spring joins Wekiwa Springs State Park, Rainbow Springs State Park and Henderson Beach State Park in using the day-use reservation system.

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