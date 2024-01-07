Winter Park police issue car theft warning

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department is warning residents of criminals targeting unlocked vehicles.

Police said there has been an increase in auto thefts in the community.

The station announced the thefts have occurred in driveways and garages throughout the day.

Officers ask car owners to take immediate measures to secure their property.

Police said any vehicle tracking devices are disabled shortly after people steal the cars.

The police department said that residents should not try to intervene without law enforcement and if they witness any crimes, call 911.

If you have any information related to these auto thefts, call WPPD at 407-644-1313.

