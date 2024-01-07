1 person killed in shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person has died after a shooting at a downtown Orlando parking garage, police said.
According to a news release, Orlando Police arrived at the scene on South Orange Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday.
Police officers received a call about a shooting on the first level of the parking garage.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where they died.
Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.
If anyone has information about what happened, contact the Orlando Police Department or report a tip anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
No other information was provided at this time.
