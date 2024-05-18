100% of Orlando Red Lobster restaurant contents sold as auction closes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Red Lobster Seafood Co. restaurant contents from closed restaurants in Orlando and Altamonte Springs have sold. The auction started May 13 at 3 p.m. and ended May 16. Each restaurant’s contents were sold in their entirety, and removal of contents was scheduled for May 17.

CEO Neal Sherman of TageX Brands told Orlando Business Journal the auctions for all 48 locations included in the liquidation sale were successful, and now he and his team are managing the logistics of removing equipment from each site.

“People are losing their jobs and tempers are flaring, but we’ll get through it,” he said. “It went well. Every location had a buyer.”

