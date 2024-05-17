WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Summer is almost here, and it’s time for another celebration at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The Summer Brick Party will run from June 1 through Aug. 11.

Families are welcome to enjoy thrilling entertainment like Brickbeard’s Watersport Stunt Show and skateboard stunts in Go Xtreme!

And there will be two new characters in the park and a new dance party called “Party. Play. Fun!”

Read: Dezerland Park Orlando will host LEGO expo this summer

LEGOLAND Florida summer brick party returns Summer is almost here, and it’s time for another celebration at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. (LEGOLAND Florida)

The Red, White & BOOM annual 4th of July celebration will also return.

LEGO fans are in for a treat with new snacks.

There will be Pineapple Party Apple Fries with vanilla ice cream on an upside-down pineapple cake, braised pork tacos and grilled Argentinian chorizo.

Read: Universal Orlando reveals new experiences debuting this summer

Entrance into the Summer Brick Party is included with general admission.

Click here for more information.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 LEGOLAND Florida Brick Party returns this summer The Summer Brick Party will have new shows like "Go Xtreme!" and new characters. (LEGOLAND Florida /LEGOLAND Florida)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group