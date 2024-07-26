Boy, 5, found riding tricycle at intersection near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that its deputies are trying to locate the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was found riding a tricycle at an intersection near DeLand.
Deputies said the boy was found near East New York and Crystal avenues.
They said he was wearing a white shirt and red shorts but was without shoes.
“So far, no calls for a missing child have come in,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “He has not been able to tell us his name or where he lives.”
Deputies said they are canvassing the area and sent out a reverse 911 call for those who live within a 1½ mile radius of where the boy was found.
Anyone who recognizes the boy is asked to call 911.
See a map of where he was found below:
