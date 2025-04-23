Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, April 28 and goes through Friday, May 9 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

· Watch WFTV weekdays Monday, April 28 through Friday, May 9 at 5am, 6am, 5pm and 6pm

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have until 59 minutes past hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)

· One daily nationwide viewer will get paid $1,000

*NO PURCH. NEC.4/28/25–5/9/25. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WFTV weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wftv.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: wftv.com [INSERT LINK TO YOUR STATION’S RULES HERE-YOU NEED TO CREATE THAT PAGE IN ARC BY PASTING IN THE RULES ATTACHED]. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group