System to drench Central Florida before possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure system will bring pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Central Florida.

Invest 93-L is expected to bring around 1 to 5 inches in some areas as it moves over Florida.

The system is moving onshore Tuesday and will bring significant rainfall across Central Florida.

Most communities can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, but localized areas may experience up to 4 to 5 inches.

These conditions are not significantly different from typical storm patterns in the region, but officials are monitoring for any rotation in the storms.

Due to the cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the day.

By Wednesday, Invest 93-L is projected to move into the Gulf, where conditions may favor further tropical development.

Meteorologists have indicated a 40% chance that Invest 93-L could evolve into a tropical system within the next 48 hours.

The system is projected to move toward the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts by Thursday.

