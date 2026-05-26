Teen drivers face heightened crash risk during summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers say summertime puts more teen drivers at risk for serious car crashes.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins have found that deadly car crashes involving younger drivers spike by 30% during the summer months.

This period, spanning between Memorial Day and Labor Day, presents a heightened risk for teen motorists.

Teens ages 16 to 19 experience a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than drivers 20 and older.

This seasonal increase underscores a significant concern for road safety.

To help reduce these risks, parents are advised to observe their teenager’s driving habits.

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