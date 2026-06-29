Governor DeSantis signs $117.6 billion budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the state budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, which begins on July 1st. The governor spoke at Hillsborough College in Tampa on Monday morning.

The budget totals $117.6 billion. The original $114.5 billion budget sent to his desk increased slightly after “back-of-the-bill” spending moves and $800 million in line-item vetoes.

$4 million of the budget is being allocated as compensation for the relatives of the Groveland Four. They were the four black men who were wrongfully accused of raping a white woman in 1949. The state previously exonerated them, and the Lake County State Attorney posthumously dismissed the indictments against them, clearing their names. This money will go to their remaining descendants.

Funding is also headed for infrastructure. The Moving Florida Forward Project, focused on improving area roads like I-4, received roughly $7-$8 billion.

“Those in Central Florida, driving from here to Disney and I-4, just the temporary lane we did for Moving Florida Forward has made a big, big difference,” Governor DeSantis said. “That’s a tough stretch of road.”

With roughly $30 billion in funding headed for education, part of those funds is allocated specifically for teacher salary increases.

“$1.56 billion for teacher salaries, $200 million for teachers who have 10 years or more experience,” Governor DeSantis said.

On top of the funding for road improvements and state education, environmental protection is also receiving a large chunk.

$638.6 million will go toward Everglades restoration, with millions more dedicated to clean water and rural land preservation.

Also outlined in the budget, there is a 4% salary increase for state workers.

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