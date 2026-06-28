Alligator Bites Woman in Little Big Econ River

, Fla. —

A 31-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital after an alligator attack, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Crews were called out to the Little Big Econ River at Bar Street Trailhead in Geneva around 1:30 p.m. A fire department spokesperson told Channel 9 a 31-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator. They say the woman was swimming with friends in the river.

The victim has been taken to a local trauma hospital. Fire crews did not share the extent of her injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also on the scene.

This is the second reported alligator attack this weekend, and the theird in the last week; a child was bitten by a gator at Nelson Fish Camp in Umatilla Saturday, while the Rainbow River was shut down after an alligator bit a snorkler on June 21.

This is a developing story; we will have more details for Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.

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