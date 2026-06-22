Rainbow River reopens after incident involving an alligator and a snorkeler

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Rainbow River, located in Dunnellon, was temporarily closed after a snorkeler was bitten by an alligator on Sunday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in locating the alligator that was involved.

The alligator was located, removed, and the river has since reopened.

WFTV has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.

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