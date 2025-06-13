9 years later: Remembering Lane Graves and the Disney tragedy that shook Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will mark nine years since a 2-year-old boy was attacked and killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World.

The gator grabbed Lane Graves in 2016 as he stood in the water at the Grand Floridian Resort.

Lane’s father jumped on the gator and tried to save his son, but the gator broke free.

The death shocked countless people and brought changes to the Disney property.

The company put up barriers to keep guests away from the water.

