Several Orlando museums offering free admission this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several museums across Central Florida will offer free admission this weekend to eligible visitors through a monthly program tied to Bank of America cardholders.

The Museums on Us program provides free general admission on the first full weekend of each month to customers who present a Bank of America credit or debit card along with a photo ID.

Participating locations in Orlando include:

Orange County Regional History Center

Orlando Museum of Art

Orlando Science Center

Mennello Museum of American Art

In Daytona Beach, the program also includes Museum of Arts & Sciences.

The free admission applies Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and May 3.

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