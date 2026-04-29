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Several Orlando museums offering free admission this weekend

The Museums on Us program provides free general admission on the first full weekend of each month

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orlando Museum of Art exhibit (Source: WFTV)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several museums across Central Florida will offer free admission this weekend to eligible visitors through a monthly program tied to Bank of America cardholders.

The Museums on Us program provides free general admission on the first full weekend of each month to customers who present a Bank of America credit or debit card along with a photo ID.

Participating locations in Orlando include:

  • Orange County Regional History Center
  • Orlando Museum of Art
  • Orlando Science Center
  • Mennello Museum of American Art

In Daytona Beach, the program also includes Museum of Arts & Sciences.

The free admission applies Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and May 3.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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