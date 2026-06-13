Arrest made in deadly Clermont shooting after extensive investigation

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department announced the arrest of a Clermont man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this year.

Police said the arrest follows what investigators described as an extensive and coordinated investigation.

According to police, 33-year-old Kirby Alan Smith was taken into custody at 1130 Linton Court, Unit A, with assistance from the Mid-Florida SWAT Team.

The arrest was carried out without incident, and Smith was subsequently transported to the Lake County Jail for processing.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 20, death of 47-year-old Michael Rodriguez, who was also a resident of Clermont.

Investigators say officers responded to the same Linton Court address on the night of the shooting after receiving reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found Rodriguez inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon.

Smith was initially detained and interviewed following the incident, during which he claimed he acted in self-defense after a verbal altercation with Rodriguez earlier that day.

At the time, investigators said there was not enough evidence to contradict his account, and he was released pending further investigation.

Over the following weeks and months, detectives with the Clermont Police Department conducted what they described as a comprehensive investigation.

That effort included multiple interviews, search warrants, and subpoenas, as well as coordination with the State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Based on the findings of that investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Smith.The

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