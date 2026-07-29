Winter Park man arrested for child pornography and bestiality

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Park man was arrested Tuesday after investigators said they found child sexual abuse material and videos depicting sexual activity involving animals on his phone.

Colin Liam Moaratty faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of possessing images or videos depicting sexual activity with animals, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The investigation began March 6 when the Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the arrest report, an electronic service provider notified the national center that apparent child pornography had been uploaded through its service. Investigators obtained a search warrant and reviewed files that allegedly included videos containing child sexual abuse material and bestiality.

Investigators later connected five additional CyberTipline reports through an internet protocol address, the report said.

One of the reports involved material allegedly uploaded in November 2025. Investigators said the IP address associated with a home on Sugarwood Circle in Winter Park was used to access the service about two minutes before the upload occurred.

A judge approved a search warrant for the home on July 24. Seminole County detectives executed the warrant Tuesday.

Deputies said they found at least 20 files depicting children engaged in sexual activity or exposing themselves in a lewd manner on Moaratty’s iPhone. Investigators also reported finding at least four videos depicting bestiality.

Moaratty was arrested at the home and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

The report lists no bond for the 20 child pornography charges and a combined $10,000 bond for the four animal cruelty charges.

Investigators also noted that Moaratty has a pending child pornography possession case in South Carolina and was out on bond in that case when he was arrested.

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