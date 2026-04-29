Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fires in The Compound in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are investigating a series of “suspicious” fires in Palm Bay.

Crews responded on Tuesday to a 160-acre brush fire in the Compound area, which is an unfinished housing development notorious for crime and other nefarious activities.

Firefighters battled the fires and achieved 100% containment, with no threat to any homes.

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Palm Bay police said they are treating the incident as suspicious due to multiple independent fires.

The Florida Forest Service and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office STAR helicopter provided vital support in bringing the extensive brush fire under control.

Local community support also played a role in the response efforts. A local Publix store provided meals for the firefighters as they worked through the night to contain the blaze.

The cause of the brush fire remains under active investigation.

Officials continue to urge community members to exercise caution with burning and to report any suspicious activities.

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