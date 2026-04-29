Symphony Under the Stars returns to Ocala Golf Club on Mother’s Day

OCALA, Fla. — Symphony Under the Stars will return to Ocala Golf Club on Sunday, May 10, giving families in Ocala a Mother’s Day option that includes live music, food vendors and a fireworks finale.

The annual outdoor concert, organized by Fine Arts For Ocala, will feature a performance by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Matthew Wardell.

Organizers said gates open at 3 p.m., with opening entertainment from The Becky Baby Band beginning at 5 p.m. The orchestra performance starts at 7:15 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate. Youth tickets for ages 13 to 17 cost $5, while children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Several food vendors are expected on site, including barbecue, pizza, kettle corn and shaved ice, along with family activities such as face painting and outdoor games.

Guests can bring chairs, blankets and picnic items, though organizers said tents, large umbrellas and pets will not be allowed.

Event proceeds support Fine Arts For Ocala and its work supporting arts programming in Marion County.

More information and tickets are available through the organization’s website.

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