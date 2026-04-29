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Osceola County middle school on lockdown over violent threat, officials say

Horizon Middle School in Osceola County was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Florida began an investigation at Horizon Middle School involving students who reportedly created a list of who would be "safe" during an unknown event.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County school district confirmed a middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Officials said Horizon Middle School in Osceola County was placed on lockdown after a threat of school violence was called into the school.

School leaders said all students and staff are safe and law enforcement are investigating the threat.

Officials said they are notifying parents with a call-out message.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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