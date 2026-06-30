Orlando owner claims tenant “trashed” property amid eviction case

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando landlord says a tenant trashed her property just one day after an eviction notice was posted, now a criminal investigation is underway. The property is located in a strip plaza on Visitors Circle in Orlando, just off Universal Boulevard and International Drive.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed they’re investigating possible criminal mischief through the Property Crimes Unit but did not confirm whether the tenant specifically is being investigated. They said they could not provide additional info to protect the integrity of the investigation.

When Channel 9 visited the property Monday, crews saw Orlando police officers investigating.

However, the tenant told Channel 9 over the phone he believed he did nothing wrong and claimed he invested thousands into the space, only taking what belonged to him after the eviction.

On Monday, Channel 9 crews visited the property and spotted holes in the ceiling, trash on the floor, and furniture broken in the space.

Dr. Usha Jain who owns the property, stated getting it back to rental condition could take weeks or months.

“I have a lot of work to do,” said Jain, “Look at the place. Everything there. Holes in the wall, holes in the roof, everywhere.”

Jain said the previous tenant owned a kosher pizza shop. She shared with channel 9 a video showing the condition of the property before she rented the space Broadway NY Pizza Seafood and Wings back in April of 2025.

“It was all equipped, ready to go,” said Jain.

According to Jain, after several missed payments she moved forward with eviction. She says the tenant vacated the space last week, but also took her 30-year-old kitchen equipment and left behind a mess. Jain said she now anticipates at least $100,000 bill to get the place renter ready again.

When Channel 9 reached out to the tenant, he didn’t want to interview on camera but shared his side of the story.

He stated the holes in the ceiling were made to remove light fixtures he installed, that the equipment he took belonged to him, and that he believes he did not cause any damage.

The tenant told Channel 9 he believes he did not do anything wrong and stated he would let the truth come out via the court system.

Jain told Channel 9 the situation goes beyond repair costs. She’d like to see criminal charges and filed a report with the Orlando Police Department Monday.

“I’m devastated. It’s not all about the money, but look what he did,” said Jain.

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