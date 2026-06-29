Heat advisory issued for Central Florida as temperatures soar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a hot and steamy Monday in Central Florida.
Daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 90s.
More importantly, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said heat indices will reach 100°-109°.
Due to this expected heat, a heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This advisory will be in effect for Orange County and areas to the north.
Crimi said people spending time outdoors should be mindful of the heat and take precautions to stay safe.
Rain chances will increase today in the Channel 9 viewing area. Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast.
Crimi said rain and storm chances will remain elevated through the front half of the week.
Try to stay cool, Central Florida!
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