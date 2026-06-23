Orange County shares list of cool places to beat the heat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On June 22, Orange County shared an important heat safety notice to help residents stay safe during the hot weather. They also provided information about cool places where people can find relief.

The notice provides helpful information about heat advisories and warnings, along with free transportation options to support residents in staying safe during extremely hot days.

This message is intended to help ensure everyone’s safety and comfort during extremely hot weather.

Orange County Parks and Recreation operates Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Barnett Recreation CenterBithlo Community Park

Goldenrod Recreation CenterMagnolia Park Eco Education CenterMarks Street

Senior Recreation ComplexMeadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)Orlo

Vista ParkRenaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community ParkSilver Star

Recreation Center (Magic Gym)Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

West Orange Recreation Center

Splash pad Splash pad

Splashpads – Hours vary by location

Barber ParkBarnett Park/Barnett GymBithlo Community ParkCapehart

ParkDowney ParkDr. P Phillips Community Park

books book and magazines in modern library at university (Source: Storyblocks)

Libraries – Hours vary by location

Alafaya BranchChickasaw BranchEatonville BranchFairview Shores

BranchHiawassee BranchMaitland Public Library*North Orange BranchOrlando

Public LibrarySouth Creek BranchSouth Trail BranchSoutheast

BranchSouthwest BranchWashington Park BranchWest Oaks Branch and

Genealogy CenterWindermere BranchWinter Garden BranchWinter Park Library** Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System

Neighborhood Energy Saver event Duke Energy Florida launched the Neighborhood Energy Saver program at the Maxey Community Center. (Source: Duke Energy)

Community Centers - Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826407-254-9610

Holden Heights Community Center1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805407-836-6777

John Bridges Community Center445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703407-254-9449

Maxey Community Center830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787407-254-1970

Multicultural Center7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818407-836-8404

Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824407-254-1950

Willow Street Community Center6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798407-254-9430

Sanford Police says trespassing of man at Farmer’s Market was a mistake Sanford police admit mistake in trespassing man holding sign for homeless veterans at farmer’s market.

Homeless Shelters – Hours vary by location

Christian Service CenterCoalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

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