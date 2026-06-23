Murder charge for teen after robbery and deadly crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police say they have charged a teenager with murder in connection to a deadly traffic crash.

Police arrested Estiben Garcia-Luis, 17, more than a month after the May 8 crash.

The collision, which killed two people, happened at the intersection of SW 38th Street and SW 67th Avenue Road.

The Ocala Police Department said Garcia-Luis was involved in a robbery at the Ocala Sportsplex a short time before the deadly crash.

Investigators said he was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a Ford Explorer, occupied by a husband and wife, both in their 70s. The couple was transported to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Detectives said surveillance video and witness statements helped them determine that Garcia-Luis and another person were involved in the reported robbery at the Ocala Sportsplex just moments before the fatal traffic collision.

Investigators established probable cause for a charge of murder since the deaths occurred during the commission of a felony.

Deadly crash arrest Estiben Luis-Garcia booking photo (Ocala Police Department)

Garcia-Luis was booked into the Marion County Jail on June 18 and is scheduled for his next court hearing on July 21.

Ocala police said their investigation is ongoing.

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