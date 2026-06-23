Breeze Airways marks 4 years at Orlando International Airport with $49 fares

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways is celebrating four years of service at Orlando International Airport with promotional fares starting at $49 one way.

The airline marked its fourth anniversary at MCO on Tuesday.

Breeze currently serves 41 nonstop destinations from Orlando, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The airline said the anniversary fares are available through Breeze’s website and mobile app.

Breeze operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline uses Airbus A220-300 aircraft and offers features including free family seating, onboard Wi-Fi, preferred seat options and no change or cancellation fees.

Breeze was named to TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026. The airline has also been recognized by Fast Company, the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Travel + Leisure.

Travelers can find more information and book flights through Breeze Airways.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group