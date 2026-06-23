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Breeze Airways marks 4 years at Orlando International Airport with $49 fares

The airline said the anniversary fares are available through Breeze’s website and mobile app

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman Takes First Flight On New Upstart Carrier A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Breeze Airways will begin flying May 27 with an initial network of 16 cities, making it the years second U.S. startup looking to use discount fares to grab a piece of a much-anticipated resurgence in leisure travel. Photographer: Matt May/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways is celebrating four years of service at Orlando International Airport with promotional fares starting at $49 one way.

The airline marked its fourth anniversary at MCO on Tuesday.

Breeze currently serves 41 nonstop destinations from Orlando, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The airline said the anniversary fares are available through Breeze’s website and mobile app.

Breeze operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline uses Airbus A220-300 aircraft and offers features including free family seating, onboard Wi-Fi, preferred seat options and no change or cancellation fees.

Breeze was named to TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026. The airline has also been recognized by Fast Company, the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Travel + Leisure.

Travelers can find more information and book flights through Breeze Airways.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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