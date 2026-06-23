Liam Payne’s 9-year-old son named sole beneficiary of singer’s $29M estate

The 9-year-old son of the late Liam Payne has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star’s $29 million estate, according to a published report.

People, citing court documents, reported that Bear Grey Payne, the only child of Payne and British singer and former “X-Factor” judge Cheryl Cole, will inherit $29,007,998.

Liam Payne, 31, died on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel.

The singer’s former partner and attorney Richard Mark Bray were named administrators of Liam Payne’s estate in May 2025 after he died without a will, E! News reported.

The BBC reported that Cole, 42, and Bray will “manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it.”

Some of the money can be used now, but the bulk of Bear’s inheritance will be held in a trust until the boy turns 18, the magazine reported.

More than a year after Liam Payne died following a fatal fall from the balcony of his Argentina hotel room, his and ex Cheryl Cole's 9-year-old son Bear was named as the sole inheritor of his estate. https://t.co/2nXQ1lYlBB pic.twitter.com/I4Dg77s2TJ — E! News (@enews) June 23, 2026

Payne and Cole welcomed their son on March 22, 2017, according to People.

According to the United Kingdom govvernment website, if a person dies without leaving a will, the closest living relative -- a spouse or civil partner, or a child older than 18 -- can apply to become the administrator of an estate, Rolling Stone reported.

Liam Payne’s death stunned the music industry, Rolling Stone reported. His former One Direction bandmates -- Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan -- remembered him in a tribute.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they wrote. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

0 of 15 Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Liam Payne attends the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 30, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zane Malik and Niall Horan of 'One Direction' attend a photocall during the X Factor press conference at the Connaught Hotel on December 9, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Singer Liam Payne of One Direction performs at Radio City Music Hall on March 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Harry Styles (L) and Liam Payne (R) of One Direction perform live on stage during the Matinee performance at Hordern Pavilion on April 13, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson from One Direction with their British Artist Video of the Year award at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images) (Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of "I Am Bolt" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Recording Artist Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC) (Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images) Through the years DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro) Through the years DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro) Liam Payne FILE PHOTO: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) (Kate Green/Kate Green/Getty Images)

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