Lawsuit filed by family of tourist killed in Osceola County Airbnb shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of one of the tourists shot and killed at an Airbnb in Kissimmee is filing a lawsuit against that community.

The family of Douglas Kraft, one of three tourists killed, filed a lawsuit against the Indian Point Homeowners Association.

The lawsuit alleges the HOA failed to take reasonable measures to protect guests, including Douglas Kraft, Robert Kraft and James Puchan, who were shot on Jan. 17.

The three men were staying in the home for the Mecum Car Auction when the shooting occurred.

Ahmed Bojeh, who is accused of pulling the trigger, was living next door to their Airbnb.

The lawsuit alleges the Indian Point Homeowners Association knew Bojeh had a violent past and did not do enough to ensure the safety of guests.

Bojeh was previously accused of firing more than 20 rounds in a 2021 shooting in Kissimmee, injuring an innocent person, before later being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The complaint further alleges that law enforcement had repeatedly responded to incidents involving Bojeh’s residence.

These incidents included disturbances, batteries, suspicious activity and mental health-related calls.

His mental health is still under evaluation.

Bojeh was back in court on Friday, where prosecutors are accusing him of exaggerating his mental health. Further steps against him are expected to be announced.

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