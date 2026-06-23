Seminole County Sheriff’s Office name suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a Seminole County deputy during a block party over the weekend as 27-year-old Marcus Barnett of Orange City.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Barnett was firing into a crowd Friday night on Sipes Avenue as deputies worked to break up a large crowd. A deputy shot and killed Barnett during the incident.

Channel 9 was on scene Saturday morning where we could see dozens of evidence markers and bullet casings. You could see cups, liquor bottles, beer cans and other debris left scattered from the block party.

A review of law enforcement records shows Barnett had multiple prior arrests and convictions dating back a decade.

His criminal history stretches to 2016, when Sanford Police investigated a shootout near Country Club Drive that prompted lockdowns at three nearby schools. According to police reports, Barnett suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen during the incident. However, investigators determined he was not only a victim but also one of the shooters.

Barnett was convicted of shooting into an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to nearly nine months in jail followed by three years of probation.

Records from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice identified Barnett at the time as a known member of a Sanford gang.

Court and law enforcement records also show Barnett had previous arrests for burglary, marijuana possession, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Several questions remain unanswered about Saturday’s deputy-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office initially stated there were two shooters involved in the incident. Channel 9 asked investigators whether both shooters were considered suspects or if one of the shooters referenced was the deputy who fired his weapon. We also asked how two other people were injured during the incident and whether those injuries were caused by the suspect or by law enforcement gunfire.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s still under investigation.

Channel 9 is also awaiting the release of body camera footage that could provide additional information about the events leading up to the deputy opening fire.

Based on preliminary information, the Sheriff’s Office said it believes the deputy’s actions likely saved lives.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

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