Winter Park debates fate of historic Merrywood Estate

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The 87-year-old Merrywood Estate is currently the focus of a debate in Winter Park.

At a work session on Monday, city commissioners considered amending the city’s comprehensive plan to permit the lakefront property at 1020 Palmer Avenue to be divided into two lots. This proposal would directly affect the nearly 4-acre Merrywood Estate on Lake Osceola.

Built in 1939, the home recently received a demolition permit after it was inherited by the owner’s family. In a letter to the city, the family described the house as unlivable due to extensive deterioration, including burst pipes, severe leaks, and outdated systems, making preservation financially unfeasible.

The amendment would permit lakefront properties over 3.5 acres to be split into two lots, each requiring at least 150 feet of lake and street frontage and a minimum size of 1.5 acres.

Supporters contend that the change would prevent the construction of a massive mansion that could surpass the size of any existing home in Winter Park. City documents indicate that, under current regulations, the property could accommodate a home of nearly 56,000 square feet.

City staff also suggested an alternative: allowing certain lot splits only if historic homes built before 1950 obtain historic designation and preservation protections.

This discussion takes place as community members advocate for preserving the historic estate, while the property owners insist that demolition is the only feasible option.

The Winter Park City Commission reviewed the proposal during Monday’s work session. No final decision was made at that time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group