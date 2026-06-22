Extra lane and interchange reconstruction to impact I-408 traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. — An extra lane is being added to Interstate 408 between Orange Blossom Trail and Interstate 4, along with the reconstruction of the Interstate 408 Tampa Avenue interchange. This construction will make the stretch of Interstate 408 near Camping World much busier this week.

Channel 9 first reported on this project in December.

The work is scheduled daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The extra lane is being added to Interstate 408 between Orange Blossom Trail and Interstate Four.

The Interstate 408 Tampa Avenue interchange is undergoing reconstruction as part of the project.

The entire project is expected to wrap up next summer.

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