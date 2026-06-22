DeLand man denies charges after minors report abuse

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police report that Paul Ashford was arrested on June 17 by the DeLand Police Department on charges including one count of battery with intent to cause bodily harm and two counts of cruelty toward a child.

Police confirm that the arrest followed two minors flagging down a nearby vehicle to report they were “getting beat” by Ashford.

According to police, the two minors alerted a driver, stating they were experiencing abuse. Following this, three victims were transported by a neighbor to a nearby house for safety.

In their statements to authorities, the victims indicated that alcohol had been involved before an altercation began. Ashford denied all charges to the responding officers both before and after his arrest.

All parties involved are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Channel 9 will continue to follow and report updates on this evolving story.

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