Cocoa Beach Police asking public to avoid Kava Lounge near 625 N Atlantic Avenue

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department says they are investigating an active incident at the Calm Collective Kava Lounge, 625 North Atlantic Avenue.

According to officials, the incident is contained, however, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon.

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