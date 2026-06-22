Florida households lose $97.8 million annually to power outages, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida households lose an estimated $97.8 million each year to routine power outages, according to a new study.

The study from Compare the Market looked at the financial impact of household power outages across the United States.

The analysis excluded major weather events such as hurricanes and wildfires.

According to the study, Florida households experience an average of 1.14 hours of power outages per year.

That equals an estimated cost of $11.44 per household annually, the study said.

Across more than 8.55 million households, that adds up to an estimated $97.8 million each year.

Florida ranked No. 8 nationally for the estimated financial impact of routine household power outages.

California ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

The study also ranked Florida cities by estimated annual outage costs.

Jacksonville ranked No. 1 in Florida, with an estimated annual household outage cost of more than $4.9 million.

Miami ranked No. 2, followed by Tampa and Orlando.

According to the study, Orlando households lose an estimated $1.7 million each year to routine power outages.

Other Central Florida cities in the ranking included The Villages, Lakeland and Palm Bay.

The study used five-year average outage duration data and estimated household costs at $10 per hour without power.

Researchers said the figures only cover residential impacts and do not include business losses.

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