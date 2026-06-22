Wild monkey spotted on roof of historic hotel in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A monkey was recently spotted on the roof of a popular historic hotel in Mount Dora.

The monkey was sighted on the roof of the Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora after climbing through nearby oak trees.

The appearance marks an unusual occurrence for the species in Lake County.

Experts indicate that wild rhesus monkeys are not typically found this deep into Lake County.

A small population of these monkeys is known to reside along the Silver River in Marion County.

The rhesus monkey population in the area originated in the 1930s.

A tour boat operator introduced the monkeys to the region during that decade to enhance his jungle cruise.

The population has been breeding ever since the initial introduction.

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