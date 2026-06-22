Eggo launches first waffles with no added sugar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eggo is launching its first waffles with no added sugar.

The company announced Eggo Zero, a new frozen waffle line available in Buttermilk and Blueberry flavors.

According to Eggo, the waffles have 0 grams of added sugar and are sweetened with monk fruit extract and stevia extract.

The Buttermilk Zero Waffles have 12 grams of complete protein per serving, while the Blueberry Zero Waffles have 11 grams of complete protein per serving, the company said.

Eggo said the waffles contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

The new waffles are expected to roll out at retailers nationwide in July.

The suggested retail price is $5.99 for an eight-count box.

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