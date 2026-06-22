Neighborly dispute escalates as woman barricades self with metal object

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman was safely detained on Saturday, June 20, amid a weekend barricade situation. At around 5:30 p.m., the incident involved a neighbor armed with a metal object, and the woman had barricaded herself inside a home.

Deputies arrived on PGA Boulevard to a disturbance and learned that a woman had verbally threatened a neighbor while holding a metal object before she barricaded herself inside a home.

Reports indicate that there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Local law enforcement agencies were contacted regarding the possible barricade situation, and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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