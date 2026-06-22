Orange County

Neighborly dispute escalates as woman barricades self with metal object

Local Woman Barricades Home After Threatening Neighbor

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orange County Sheriff Office
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman was safely detained on Saturday, June 20, amid a weekend barricade situation. At around 5:30 p.m., the incident involved a neighbor armed with a metal object, and the woman had barricaded herself inside a home.

Deputies arrived on PGA Boulevard to a disturbance and learned that a woman had verbally threatened a neighbor while holding a metal object before she barricaded herself inside a home.

Reports indicate that there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Local law enforcement agencies were contacted regarding the possible barricade situation, and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read