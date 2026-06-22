Teens struggle to find summer jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teens across the country are having a hard time finding a job this summer.

That’s because many starter jobs have been taken over by technology.

There is also more competition these days from more experienced workers.

Experts say teens looking for summer jobs should also consider looking for a job they can keep during the school year.

See more in the video above.

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