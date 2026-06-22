NASA’s new revolutionary space telescope arrives at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday and is being prepared for launch.

The mission is now scheduled to lift off no earlier than Aug. 30, eight months ahead of its original target.

This new telescope promises significantly enhanced capabilities compared to the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is capable of capturing images 100 times wider and working up to 1,000 times faster than the Hubble Space Telescope.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group