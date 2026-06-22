ZOA Energy launches nationwide giveaway for delivery drivers during Prime Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Delivery drivers can claim a free case of ZOA Energy during Prime Week.

ZOA Energy, the energy drink brand co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is launching a nationwide giveaway for verified delivery drivers from June 23 through June 26.

The giveaway is open to all verified delivery drivers, not just Amazon drivers.

The company said the promotion is meant to recognize delivery drivers during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, when millions of packages are expected to move across the country.

Verified delivery drivers can claim a free case of ZOA Energy through the brand’s website.

Consumers can also participate by downloading a limited-edition Doorstep Recognition Sign to display near their front doors or doorbell cameras.

The brand is also offering a downloadable thank-you note signed by Johnson that people can leave for delivery drivers.

ZOA Energy contains plant-based caffeine and electrolytes and is available in several flavors, including Tropical Punch, Mango Splash, Frosted Grape and White Peach.

The brand also recently introduced a limited-edition summer flavor called Shave Ice.

ZOA Energy is available nationwide.

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