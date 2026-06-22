Kissimmee police rescue 24 dogs from hot vehicle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee shared a video as a reminder of the dangers pets face when left inside vehicles during Florida’s hot summer months.

According to police, officers recently discovered approximately 24 dogs inside a vehicle with no food or water.

Authorities said the conditions posed a serious threat to the animals’ health and safety.

The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals who now face criminal animal cruelty charges.

Police released video from the incident to highlight how quickly conditions inside a parked vehicle can become dangerous, especially during the summer.

Officials warn that temperatures inside a car can rise to life-threatening levels within minutes, even when outside temperatures may not seem extreme.

Pets can quickly suffer from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and other serious medical emergencies.

The rescued dogs were removed from the vehicle and received care.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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