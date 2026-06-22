Plan for roundabout at deadly New Smyrna Beach intersection to get public hearing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to put a roundabout at a dangerous New Smyrna Beach intersection will get a public hearing this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation recently studied the spot on US 1 and Inlet Shores Drive after multiple deadly crashes and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage.

Issues at this New Smyrna Beach intersection have sparked new discussion about the need for a traffic-calming roundabout. This is what it could look like if the plan is approved.

“I’ve watched myself several people be cut out of cars with the jaws of life here,” said Arvin Weese, New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport Director.

New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport Director Arvin Weese said that with a flight school, mechanic school, neighborhood, businesses, and boat ramp nearby, the stretch of US 1 gets busy. A study over a three-year period found 13 crashes, five of them fatal.

There has also been nearly $240,000 in property damage at the intersection. While a decision on a roundabout hasn’t been made, Weese said it’s being highly considered.

“As people are approaching the roundabout, they’re going to be slowing down well before that, so the speed limit is going to drop down to 40, 45 well before,” said Weese.

The city raised concerns about the intersection to the Florida Department of Transportation prior to recent crashes. But Weese said the push from the community became stronger when three people were killed there in 2024.

“That’s what really got us talking about it even more. So, we recognize that and we don’t want that to happen again,” said Weese.

There is a public forum for people to discuss what should happen at the intersection this Wednesday at the Brannon Center. It starts at 5.

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