Deltona couple charged with aggravated battery, child abuse in teen attack

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County couple is accused of holding a teen at knife point, waving a gun at him, and causing thousands of dollars in damage to his car with a metal pipe.

This happened yesterday on Normandy Boulevard in Deltona.

The pair made their first appearance at the jail in Daytona Beach today.

Deputies said this all happened after the teen dropped the couple’s daughter off at home. They actually called and reported him, saying they thought he was an adult, but never told deputies about the altercation.

When Deputies took Rosa Lamourt Tiru and Lance Mulonas into custody at their home in Deltona, both said they didn’t know what was going on.

A report from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said when the victim, a minor, pulled into the couple’s driveway, he was blocked in by a white van. Mulonas got out, walked toward the car, and began hitting it with a pipe.

Deputies said he was also holding a knife and held it near the teen’s neck, and that as that was happening, Lamourt Tiru waved a small black handgun at the teen.

Eventually, the teen was able to leave the home and called his family for help. You can hear him and his mom talking to dispatchers in a 911 call.

“She pointed a gun at me… and he’s a minor… he’s 15… and what did the guy do to you… he held a knife to me and dented my car,” the mother and son told dispatchers.

The couple is facing charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors argued they were both a danger to the community and should not be granted bond, and the judge agreed.

The teen was not injured in the incident but told deputies he was in fear for his life.

The couple should have a pretrial detention hearing in the next 5 days.

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