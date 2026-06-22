SpaceX ‘Starfall’ mission aims to test faster, cheaper way to bring cargo back from space

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The countdown is on for the next launch from Florida’s Space Coast, with liftoff scheduled during a launch window that opens at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday.

This mission is drawing attention because it will test a new way to bring cargo back from space.

The SpaceX mission, known as “Starfall,” features a hockey puck-shaped capsule designed to return materials to Earth using a parachute-assisted landing.

The demonstration mission aims to showcase a potentially faster and more cost-effective method of transporting cargo from orbit back to the ground.

Despite its compact size, the Starfall capsule is capable of carrying up to 2,500 pounds of cargo.

If successful, the test could help pave the way for more efficient cargo return capabilities in future space missions.

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