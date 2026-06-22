Residents continue to raise flooding concerns in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It only takes one strong afternoon storm to create major problems in Titusville. That’s what residents Channel 9 spoke with said they were dealing with Sunday evening.

Water is continuing to pool in areas that have dealt with flooding before. “When water builds up here a lot of times it’s up over your knee,” Scott Seiler, a Titusville resident, said. “Cars literally try to go through it and try to go too fast and stall out.”

He’s lived in Titusville for nearly 20 years. While on Monday, he was able to get out for his 72nd birthday walk with his dog, Stormy, that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

“All the roads, they don’t hold water,” Seiler said.

Photos circulating on social media show parts of Stuart Avenue and other areas across Titusville covered in inches of standing water.

Channel 9’s team of certified meteorologists tracked Sunday’s storm and said it dropped between two and five inches of rain across the area.

While that kind of downpour isn’t unusual for a Florida summer, Seiler and his neighbors worry about what happens when a stronger storm hits.

“They’ve tried to put new drains in here, cut down those trees, put in a new drain there,” Seiler said. “Nothing seems to work.”

We took those concerns to the City of Titusville and asked what’s being done to address flooding issues. A city spokesperson told us they are still gathering information and will provide an answer.

In the meantime, council members are asking residents to send them photos of flood-prone areas.

As for Seiler, it comes down to action.

“Just more preventative maintenance,” Seiler said. “The only time that it really gets something done to it is when you bring attention to it. This is sort of a neglected block.”

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