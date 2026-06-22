Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after a crash with a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. at County Road 475 and Southeast 178th Street.

Troopers said a 71-year-old Summerfield man was driving a pickup truck west on Southeast 178th Street and had stopped at a stop sign at County Road 475.

According to FHP, a 62-year-old Ocala man was riding a motorcycle south on County Road 475.

Troopers said the pickup driver made a wide right turn from Southeast 178th Street onto County Road 475 and entered the motorcyclist’s path.

The front of the motorcycle hit the left front of the pickup truck, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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